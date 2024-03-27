The Bachelor's Joey and Kelsey reveal their special Taylor Swift love song!

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have revealed the swoon-worthy Taylor Swift song that connected them during the show!

The Bachelor stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson (l.) have revealed which Taylor Swift (r.) song holds a special place in their relationship. © Collage: Disney/John Fleenor & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Season 28 of the famed reality series came to a close on Monday, with Joey proposing to Kelsey in a dramatic three-hour finale.

Now able to bring their romance into the limelight, the pair have been spilling all the details about their love story in new interviews.

On Wednesday's episode of Chicks in the Office, Joey and Kesley further dished on how far back their connection went by revealing that when they were heading to Malta for Week 4, Kesley would listen to a certain Taylor Swift song that reminded her of their relationship.

"She, when we were in Malta, said that there was a song when she was on the plane that always made her think of me, and it was Dress by Taylor Swift," Joey said.

The sultry track comes from the 34-year-old's 2017 album Reputation and features the famous chorus, "Only bought this dress you could take it off."

But for Kesley, it was a different line that sparked her memory of Joey amid the televised competition for his heart.