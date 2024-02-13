The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei cuts off Sydney and Maria feud with torturous two-on-one

The Bachelor got down to business as what may be the most tedious feud of the franchise finally came to an end in a tense two-on-one date.

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor got down to business as what may be the most tedious feud of the franchise finally came to an end.

The Bachelor episode 4 finally saw the end of the feud between Sydney (l.) and Maria. © Disney/John Fleenor Monday's episode brought Joey Graziadei and his ladies to Malta, where Lexi scored her first one-on-one date. The pair explored a historic church and received some wisdom from a priest there, who told them to have children if their love brought them down the aisle. The comment perfectly set the stage for Lexi's big dinnertime trauma reveal (a Bachelor staple), where she told Joey that her experience with endometriosis may mean that she can't have children. Lexi further confessed that the issue had been a problem in a past relationship, but Joey assured her that he wasn't going anywhere and that they could explore other options should the romance make it that far. And with that, Lexi scored the date rose. Next up on the group date, Joey got his Game of Thrones fanboy on as he reveled in Fort Manoel's connection to the series – and a famous beheading scene that we won't spoil for you (unlike Joey).

The Bachelor ladies go to battle for Joey's heart – medieval style

Autumn scored extra time with Joey after winning the sausage wheel challenge in Monday's group date. © Disney/John Fleenor For the medieval group date, the ladies were asked to stare into Joey's eyes, a seemingly simple task that escalated quite quickly, thanks to Kelsey A., who decided to kiss the tennis pro during the challenge. The PDA – which Daisy followed suit – rubbed Autumn the wrong way, as she was still struggling to get meaningful time with Joey. On maybe one of the most bizarre dates of the series, the contestants were then told to catch sausages with their mouths from a spinning wheel. While Joey decided to be a good sport and participate so the girls wouldn't feel so awkward, it was still about a bizarre as could be. Nevertheless, Autumn used the moment to stand out, ultimately winning the game and scoring extra one-on-one time with Joey. Our season lead then shared several intimate chats with the group date crew, with Kelsey T. ultimately standing out the most and scoring the rose. And with the end of the group date came the dreaded two-on-one between Sydney and Maria, which – thankfully – put an end to their nonsense of a feud.

Who went home on episode 4 of The Bachelor season 28?

Joey gave his rose to Maria following Monday's tense two-on-one date. © Disney/John Fleenor The extremely awkward boat date featured plenty of exaggerations from Sydney and attempts at humor by Maria, but things didn't really get going until Joey shared solo chats with each of them. Sydney went all out with the dramatics once again, accusing Maria of "attacking her" at the pool party and telling Lea to "shut the f**k up." And no, you didn't miss those moments – they never happened. With Joey clearly confused by Sydney's allegations, he then sat down with Maria, who denied the claims but was unable to escape his suspicion completely. Maria and Sydney then had their own chat, where the former reminded everyone that the show was being filmed, making Sydney's lies even more unfathomable. Finally, Joey made the call to do what everyone in Bachelor Nation was screaming at their TVs for him to do: he sent Sydney packing. The episode didn't end there, though, as the Malta cocktail party proved that the drama was far from over. A tense Lea confronted Madina about the way that she and the other women were not properly responding to Sydney's elimination, especially because Madina had claimed Sydney was her best friend just the night before. Madina (rightfully) refused to cause more issues with Maria, but Lea simply wasn't having it. Maria tearfully asked why everyone has been so negative towards her, and Lea branded her the "drama queen crybaby." And what did she do next? She brought her complaints about Maria right to Joey. Sorry, Bachelor Nation, looks like the feuding days aren't behind us after all!