The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei finds his fairytale ending in "unprecedented" style

The Bachelor season 28 has come to a close, with Joey Graziadei handing out his final rose in a dramatic conclusion that also revealed the next Bachelorette.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - The moment that we've all been waiting for has finally arrived, as Joey Graziadei has handed out his final rose and just might have certified himself as the best Bachelor ever.

Daisy (r.) was the first contestant to meet Joey Graziadei's family in the season finale of The Bachelor. © Disney/John Fleenor Monday's finale – again promising that "unprecedented" ending they've been teasing since week one – kicked off with finalists Daisy and Kelsey meeting Joey's family. First up was Daisy, whose personality quickly won over his parents and siblings. Joey's sisters, Carly and Ellie, were particularly impressed by her readiness to get engaged should their brother pop the question, that is. Teary eyes filled the room as Daisy recounted how much her connection with Joey helped her to open up, and Joey's mom, Cathy, seemed to be all in on the 25-year-old becoming her daughter-in-law. Alas, this is The Bachelor, so it was then time to see who's behind door number two: Kelsey! The New Orleans native's lively spirit quickly impressed the family, but she made what was evidently a major blunder in the eyes of Joey's sisters. When asked if she was ready to get engaged, she said, "I think so," not the "Yes, 100%, yes please," they were clearly expecting. Carly shared this information with Joey, who was a bit shaken by the revelation. Things proved even rockier for Kelsey when she sat down with her possible future mother-in-law, and Cathy gave her a message all too similar to the one The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie gave just a week prior. Cathy warned Kelsey that it might not be her and recalled Joey's confidence about getting engaged to Charity during his time on The Bachelorette before being turned down on proposal day. Still, Kelsey's emotional reaction to the thought of Joey not picking her gave everyone a bit of hope, and with that, the lead was off to reunite with Daisy for one final date, where their connection proved shakier than expected.

Daisy's worries grow as Kelsey solidifies connection with Joey

Kelsey (l.) and Joey's connection grew stronger in the final hours of The Bachelor season 28. © Disney/John Fleenor Joey opted to bring Daisy on a "spiritual" date in Tulum, which gave the pair a chance to cleanse and enjoy some meditation. But the vibes soon shifted as Daisy told producers that she felt something was off, and Joey all but confirmed as much when he was asked to share his wish, which was that they would both find happiness – whether or not they end up together. Yikes! The comment proved Daisy's anxiety was not unfounded, and it looked like these two wouldn't be coming back from this. Alas, she still tried to give it her best shot, and on their final evening together before proposal day, Daisy finally told Joey she loved him. And what did he have to say back? "That's good to hear." (Translation: pack your bags!) With no validation of their connection, Daisy was left on her own as Joey headed off for his final night with Kelsey.

Daisy makes an unexpected move on proposal day

Daisy (r.) opted to walk away on proposal day after realizing Joey was not going to choose her. © Disney/John Fleenor Kelsey quickly acknowledged her hesitation towards the sisters' engagement question and reassured Joey that it wasn't him she was unsure of; she just hadn't had her sights set on getting married – until meeting him, that is! She also told him how emotional she got when his parents reminded her of the possibility he'd pick Daisy, and Joey quickly gave her the exact validation Daisy had been looking for by telling Kelsey that he didn't want her to think about that chance. As Joey went off to search for the perfect ring, Daisy went on her own side quest, revealing the "unprecedented" moment we'd all be anticipating. Sure enough, Daisy marked a franchise first by heading to Kelsey's room, where the two shared a shockingly candid conversation about their connections in the final hours. Kelsey said that she felt secure in her relationship, and the chat soon gave Daisy the clarity she needed before proposal day. But the real jaw-dropper came shortly after, as the two remaining women held hands as they traveled together to the proposal. Despite what many were thinking at the moment, they (thankfully) did not approach Joey together. First up was Daisy, of course, who proved her courage by telling Joey that she knew he wasn't going to choose her. Joey didn't deny it, but he quickly grew emotional as Daisy announced she would be leaving. He praised her as "truly special" and offered to walk her out, but Daisy answered simply, "I think it's something I should do on my own." (Can you say Bachelorette edit?) Finally, the moment has come for the fairytale proposal two whole months in the making!

Daisy and Joey reunite in the Bachelor studio after Kelsey earns the final rose

Joey proposed to Kelsey (r.) in Monday's finale, and the two are currently still engaged. © Disney/John Fleenor Brushing the tears aside, Joey was soon ready to deliver his swoon-worthy speech to Kelsey. He told her there was "nothing difficult" about choosing her for his final rose and said that he couldn't wait another minute to tell her he loved her. Joey then unveiled his eye-popping Neil Lane ring, and with a quick yes from Kelsey, the two were officially fiancés! Back in the studio, Daisy reunited with Joey – the first time they'd spoken since Tulum – for a heartwarming interview with Jesse. Daisy revealed that she first got the feeling it might not be her after Joey sent Rachel home the week before, as he shared a "look" with Kelsey that made it evident, in Daisy's eyes, that their connection was stronger. Joey seemed shocked by just how early she had caught on, but based on his comments, it was clear that he had known as well. He admitted he was careful with the words he told her but didn't realize how obvious his true feelings were to others. Despite it all, there was no negativity between these two whatsoever, with both clearly confident in their choices. Next up was the return of Kelsey, who appeared to be just as in love with Joey as she was when we left the two on proposal day. Everything was proving to be sunshine and rainbows, but one thing was left on the table: who will be the next Bachelorette?

Who will be the next Bachelorette?

Jenn Tran has been tapped as the next Bachelorette, and her season will kick off in July. © Disney/John Fleenor All that talk of "unprecedented" endings may have been more fit for the Bachelorette reveal, as Jesse had a curveball coming that no one could've predicted. When asked what was next for her, Daisy surprisingly did not announce her role as the next season lead, instead saying that she wasn't feeling up to dating just yet. Could it possibly be? Will fan-favorite Maria take the lead after all?

Nope! In a twist like no other, last season's Bachelorette Charity Lawson hit the stage to introduce our next lead: Jenn Tran! The 25-year-old aspiring physician assistant was eliminated just before hometowns, making her an unexpected pick for the role. While fan reactions may be mixed at the moment, her charismatic personality and devotion to "shot o'clock" is sure to make for one entertaining run no matter what!