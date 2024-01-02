The Golden Bachelor: How to watch Gerry and Theresa's Golden Wedding special
Los Angeles, California - The first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor has culminated in its first-ever live wedding, and all of Bachelor Nation is cordially invited to the fairytale event.
After a dramatic debut season, the Golden Bachelor will return for a live special featuring the wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.
In a jaw-dropping finale, the leading man ultimately gave Theresa his final rose – and a Neil Lane ring, of course! – after breaking things off with runner-up Leslie Fhima.
Following the proposal, Gerry and Theresa surprised all of Bachelor Nation with the news that they were wasting no time in their engagement, revealing plans for a wedding in January.
But that's not all, as the event will be taped for a live event called The Golden Wedding.
The two-hour special will premiere on Thursday, January 4, at 8 PM EST. Fans can tune in live on ABC or stream the next day on Hulu.
The franchise's first-ever live wedding is sure to pack plenty of surprises – including the return of some fan-favorite contestants!
What can fans expect from The Golden Bachelor wedding special?
The soon-to-be spouses dished to Entertainment Weekly that all of the season's contestants have been invited, but they may not all attended.
"We want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor to be there," Theresa told the outlet. "We don't know who's going to be able to make it. And there will be people there from Bachelor Nation and then our close family and friends."
One contestant who will definitely be there is Susan Noles (AKA Kris Jenner's doppelganger), as she will be officiating the wedding, as confirmed by Glamour!
Bachelor Nation can also likely expect another peek at Joey Graziadei and his quest for love as the next leading man of The Bachelor.
The 28-year-old tennis pro was a runner-up on Charity's season of The Bachelorette, and his journey will begin on January 22 at 8 PM EST on ABC as the franchise returns to Monday nights.
Cover photo: Disney