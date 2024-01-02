The Golden Bachelor: How to watch Gerry and Theresa's Golden Wedding special

Los Angeles, California - The first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor has culminated in its first-ever live wedding, and all of Bachelor Nation is cordially invited to the fairytale event.

The Golden Bachelor will host its first-ever live wedding special after a successful debut season. © Disney

After a dramatic debut season, the Golden Bachelor will return for a live special featuring the wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.



In a jaw-dropping finale, the leading man ultimately gave Theresa his final rose – and a Neil Lane ring, of course! – after breaking things off with runner-up Leslie Fhima.

Following the proposal, Gerry and Theresa surprised all of Bachelor Nation with the news that they were wasting no time in their engagement, revealing plans for a wedding in January.

But that's not all, as the event will be taped for a live event called The Golden Wedding.

The two-hour special will premiere on Thursday, January 4, at 8 PM EST. Fans can tune in live on ABC or stream the next day on Hulu.

The franchise's first-ever live wedding is sure to pack plenty of surprises – including the return of some fan-favorite contestants!