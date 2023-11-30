The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner picks his lucky lady in jaw-dropping finale
Los Angeles, California - Gerry Turner has delivered his final rose on The Golden Bachelor in a dramatic two-hour finale that left much of Bachelor Nation fuming over the spin-off's first lead.
Thursday's big night kicked off with an indecisive Gerry in Costa Rica, split between his two remaining ladies.
First to meet the bachelor's family is Teresa, who immediately connects with his daughters, Jennifer and Angie, over their similar experiences of grief.
After scoring glowing approval from the family, Teresa then shared her final night alone with Gerry before the proposals, with the two on seemingly solid ground before the big day.
Next up was Leslie, who kicked up a more bubbly vibe with the group before a solo chat with Gerry's granddaughters. Leslie was appreciated by both generations of women, though his daughters seemed a bit hesitant about her readiness for an engagement.
Alas, Leslie quickly sensed that Gerry's vibe was a bit off, and when she told him she loved him, he simply responded, "That's such a special sentiment."
And with that, Leslie's run came to an end, to the dismay of everyone in the studio — especially Jennifer Love Hewitt (for some reason).
Leslie calls out Gerry's false promises after shock elimination
Gerry attempted to get some closure with Leslie, but the conversation took a tense turn when he confirmed he was choosing Teresa.
Leslie accused him of lying — namely when he told her he thought she was "the one" just a week earlier — but Gerry stood firm in assuring her he had good intentions.
The heartwrenching conversation left both devastated, as Leslie sobs over not having been chosen despite his promises while Gerry consulted host Jesse Palmer about his regrets for hurting her so badly.
Cut to Leslie in the live studio!
Speaking with Jesse, Leslie explained just how blindsided she was by the conversation, revealing that she had written potential wedding vows before she was cut. Yikes!
She then shared a fairly cordial reunion with Gerry, sneaking in a few poignant jabs at his abrupt decision.
Who won season 1 of The Golden Bachelor?
After Gerry shared his hopes for Leslie to find happiness post-split, it was time to return to Costa Rica to pick up with the apparent winner, Teresa.
Gerry then delivered a dramatic proposal to Teresa, bringing a joyous end to the rather chaotic finale of the newest Bachelor spin-off.
But that's not all, folks! The pair also revealed plans to rush to the alter in a franchise-first Golden Wedding special airing in January, a shocking departure from the usual glacial crawl to wedded bliss for Bachelor couples (if they ever get there, that is!).
With Bachelor in Paradise season 9 nearing its end, Bachelor Nation can next look forward to Joey Graziadei taking the helm for the next iteration of the original series on January 22.
Cover photo: Disney/John Fleenor