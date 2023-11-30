The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner picks his lucky lady in jaw-dropping finale

Los Angeles, California - Gerry Turner has delivered his final rose on The Golden Bachelor in a dramatic two-hour finale that left much of Bachelor Nation fuming over the spin-off's first lead.

Gerry Turner gave out his final rose in the jaw-dropping finale of The Golden Bachelor. © Disney/John Fleenor

Thursday's big night kicked off with an indecisive Gerry in Costa Rica, split between his two remaining ladies.

First to meet the bachelor's family is Teresa, who immediately connects with his daughters, Jennifer and Angie, over their similar experiences of grief.

After scoring glowing approval from the family, Teresa then shared her final night alone with Gerry before the proposals, with the two on seemingly solid ground before the big day.

Next up was Leslie, who kicked up a more bubbly vibe with the group before a solo chat with Gerry's granddaughters. Leslie was appreciated by both generations of women, though his daughters seemed a bit hesitant about her readiness for an engagement.



Alas, Leslie quickly sensed that Gerry's vibe was a bit off, and when she told him she loved him, he simply responded, "That's such a special sentiment."

And with that, Leslie's run came to an end, to the dismay of everyone in the studio — especially Jennifer Love Hewitt (for some reason).