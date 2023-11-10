The Golden Bachelor: Gerry makes jaw-dropping cut as the women tell all

Los Angeles, California - The Golden Bachelor took a wild turn as the cliffhanger from last week's rose ceremony was finally resolved.

Gerry Turner (r) revealed his final two contestants on The Golden Bachelor's The Women Tell All. © Collage: Disney/John Fleenor

Thursday's episode marked the first-ever Golden Women Tell All, gathering all of Gerry's eliminated contestants to reflect on the season.

Contrary to what Bachelor Nation has come to expect from such an episode, the women were adorably kind to one another, pointing fingers about who was the worst chef rather than taking genuine jabs at their former competition.

Of course, Jesse Palmer did draw attention to Kathy and her feud with Theresa, with the former taking the high road and admitting she could've handled things better.



Joan, who exited the show to be with her daughter struggling with post-partum depression, tearfully confessed that she believed she and Gerry could've had a real chance and even revealed that she hoped he'd surprise her at home one day. (If he does, make sure there's a camera crew, Joan!)

But the biggest tearjerker of the night came from Ellen, who talked about her late friend Roberta's support for her journey and told the crowd that although they couldn't fulfill their plan of watching the first episode together, she told the crowd that they did, "just from the different places."

On a much lighter note, none other than momager-extraordinaire Kris Jenner made a surprise appearance via video to show her love for the show and, of course, shout out her look-alike, Susan.

But, alas, more than halfway through the episode, fans finally learned who Gerry selected for his top two — and your prediction was probably wrong.