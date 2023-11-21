The Golden Bachelor: Who will win Gerry Turner's season?

The Golden Bachelor has come down the wire as the first-ever senior fantasy suites set the stage for a dramatic finale for Gerry Turner.

By Kelly Christ

After two successful overnight dates, Gerry Turner appears to be torn over his final decision on The Golden Bachelor. © Collage: Disney/John Fleenor With hour-long episodes, Gerry Turner's season of the latest Bachelor Nation spin-off has taken on an unusual schedule. The long-awaited fantasy suites — the week that typically produces the most drama — only featured two contestants rather than the usual three. Thursday's episode saw Gerry fall into the franchise's biggest trap as he confessed he was in love with both Leslie and Teresa, promising a future with them despite the imminent elimination. While Gerry declared that what went down in the suites isn't anyone's "f**king business," there was still enough evidence for fans to proclaim a frontrunner going into the finale.

Who will win The Golden Bachelor: Theresa or Leslie?

Theresa (l) and Leslie are the only remaining contestants on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor. © Collage: Disney/John Fleenor During the fantasy suites, Gerry seemed to reaffirm theories from the week prior that Theresa just doesn't have the same pull in the competition, making Leslie the obvious frontrunner. On his date with Leslie, Gerry said she might be "the one," leveling up from his previous L-bombs from the hometown dates. Even as he embarked on his night with Theresa, Gerry admitted he still was wondering what Leslie was up to. While it may look like Leslie clearly has it in the bag, Theresa and Gerry's connection is still evident — despite Gerry not even knowing what she did for work before the fantasy suite. The pair have consistently bonded over the loss of their respective spouses, and Theresa has expressed more willingness than Leslie to move closer to Gerry after the show, so she can't exactly be ruled out. This also holds a bit more weight considering his shocking decision to send Faith home after hometowns, as she was hesitant to move away from her children to pursue the relationship.