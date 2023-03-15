The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross' exes face off at the Women Tell All as the next Bachelorette is revealed!

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor 's season 27 Women Tell All was one unlike any other. Leading man Zach Shallcross even showed up to confront his exes while they confronted each other before host Jesse Palmer pulled a fast one on the next Bachelorette .

The women of The Bachelor's 27th season came to the Women Tell All special ready to air out their grievances. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/charitylawson & bachelorabc

Historically, the Women Tell All (WTA) special provides a space for those whose journeys ended prior to the selection of the lead's final three to air out their grievances, continue battles that took place while filming, and confront The Bachelor about questionable actions from the season.

While season 27's WTA undoubtedly included all of the above, it had a different feel. Whether that's due to the emotional maturity within this group of women, or the fact that host Jesse Palmer finally learned how to intervene in cyclical conversations that have no positive outcomes is hard to say. But nonetheless, it was a refreshing change of pace.

Instead of endlessly bashing each other as if they were on an episode of Jerry Springer, the women brought their issues to the table, tried to defend their character, spoke their peace and apologized for some classless actions post-filming, and spoke openly about learning to understand and love themselves after watching the season back.

Though many of the women had every reason to come for Christina Mandrell's head and to shade Kat Izzo for making out with Zach ahead of his one-on-one with Charity Lawson, they kept things pretty civil. Even when Zach joined his exes on stage, the women seemed to have nothing but love and respect for the leading man and vice versa, which was a shocking surprise.

But nothing was as shocking as what happened moments after filming of the Women Tell All special wrapped.