The Bachelorette: Charity Lawson breaks hearts in the Bayou
Los Angeles, California - Charity Lawson's run as The Bachelorette is speeding to the finish line as she struggles to make the tough decision of which men to keep for hometowns.
With the pool now narrowed down to six, Charity and her suitors arrive in New Orleans for several dates highlighting the local delights in the latest episode.
The first one-on-one date went to Joey Graziadei, who spent the day on a romantic carriage ride through the city with Charity.
With an emotional and candid conversation about the challenges of an interracial relationship and the impending hometown dates, Joey scores another rose.
As he revels in Charity's attention, the other men grow impatient, and a two-on-one date featuring Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad only escalates the tension further.
Despite their frustrations, both men put on a brave face for Charity, but neither scores a significant enough lead, so Charity opts not to give a rose out just yet.
In the meantime, Dotun Olubeko scores yet another one-on-one invite, with the duo embarking on an oddly exhausting date as they completed a 10K together. Dotun admits he's falling for her over a romantic dinner, and he scores the rose.
As tensions rise among the remaining men, Sean takes things into his own hands and decides to ambush Charity in her hotel room...because that's always a good idea.
Charity Lawson is indecisive as her suitors grow impatient
Sean vents his disappointment at not receiving a one-on-one, and with Charity clearly not entirely confident about their connection, Sean demands an answer.
Charity tells him that she has "stronger" connections in the house, effectively sending Sean on his way...at least he got his answer?
A three-on-one featuring Tanner, Aaron, and Xavier Bonner ensues next, with the date mainly consisting of one-on-one chats as the other men wait at the table.
Xavier seems to alarm Charity as he confesses that a lifelong commitment to one person "scares" him (despite that being the end goal of the show), while Tanner gushes over his excitement at potentially bringing her home to his family next week.
But it's Aaron who earns the date rose, and Charity once again postpones giving out a rose, leaving Tanner and Xavier waiting once again.
Somehow, in spite of his apprehension towards commitment, Xavier emerges safe as Charity breaks the bad news to Tanner in his room.
And with that, Charity's final four are confirmed, and she'll head to their hometowns when The Bachelorette returns on July 31 at 8 PM EST on ABC.
