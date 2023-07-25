The Bachelorette: Charity Lawson breaks hearts in the Bayou

Los Angeles, California - Charity Lawson's run as The Bachelorette is speeding to the finish line as she struggles to make the tough decision of which men to keep for hometowns.

Charity Lawson made some tough cuts as she selected her final four in this week's episode of The Bachelorette. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/charitylawson & bacheloretteabc

With the pool now narrowed down to six, Charity and her suitors arrive in New Orleans for several dates highlighting the local delights in the latest episode.

The first one-on-one date went to Joey Graziadei, who spent the day on a romantic carriage ride through the city with Charity.

With an emotional and candid conversation about the challenges of an interracial relationship and the impending hometown dates, Joey scores another rose.

As he revels in Charity's attention, the other men grow impatient, and a two-on-one date featuring Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad only escalates the tension further.



Despite their frustrations, both men put on a brave face for Charity, but neither scores a significant enough lead, so Charity opts not to give a rose out just yet.

In the meantime, Dotun Olubeko scores yet another one-on-one invite, with the duo embarking on an oddly exhausting date as they completed a 10K together. Dotun admits he's falling for her over a romantic dinner, and he scores the rose.

As tensions rise among the remaining men, Sean takes things into his own hands and decides to ambush Charity in her hotel room...because that's always a good idea.