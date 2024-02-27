The Bachelor: Fears escalate as Joey Graziadei makes his hometown picks

Los Angeles, California - The competition got the best of just about everyone as Joey Graziadei's run on The Bachelor hit the final stretch.

An early frontrunner, Daisy (r.) received the first one-on-one date with Joey of episode 7. © Disney/John Fleenor

Monday's episode brought Joey and his final six to Jasper, Alberta, where the gang got their lumberjack on for the latest round of dates.

Daisy, an early frontrunner who has been shown suspiciously little in recent weeks, got her second one-on-one, while the group date revealed Kelsey A. to be the second solo outing of the week.

With hometowns looming, Joey and the contestants were feeling the pressure, leaving many of the group date women in a state of serious anxiety.

First, Daisy and Joey enjoyed a day of horseback riding before heading into a steamy hot tub. Once at dinner, Daisy surprised our lead with the admission that – unlike most of the other contestants – she wasn't ready to say she was "falling" just yet.

She affirmed that she did still see the potential and was interested in hometowns, but she didn't want to lie to him "just to get a rose." While her confession clearly unnerved Joey, he appreciated the honesty... and just might like the chase!

With Daisy earning her rose, Kelsey T., Jenn, Rachel, and Maria set out on the group date, where they were put to the test in a series of lumberjack competitions because, well, when in Canada?

Though all of the women tried not to be obviously let down by the group invite, tensions still kicked up between them, and when Jenn stole a kiss from Joey on the sidelines, Maria couldn't keep her feelings to herself.