The Bachelor: Fears escalate as Joey Graziadei makes his hometown picks
Los Angeles, California - The competition got the best of just about everyone as Joey Graziadei's run on The Bachelor hit the final stretch.
Monday's episode brought Joey and his final six to Jasper, Alberta, where the gang got their lumberjack on for the latest round of dates.
Daisy, an early frontrunner who has been shown suspiciously little in recent weeks, got her second one-on-one, while the group date revealed Kelsey A. to be the second solo outing of the week.
With hometowns looming, Joey and the contestants were feeling the pressure, leaving many of the group date women in a state of serious anxiety.
First, Daisy and Joey enjoyed a day of horseback riding before heading into a steamy hot tub. Once at dinner, Daisy surprised our lead with the admission that – unlike most of the other contestants – she wasn't ready to say she was "falling" just yet.
She affirmed that she did still see the potential and was interested in hometowns, but she didn't want to lie to him "just to get a rose." While her confession clearly unnerved Joey, he appreciated the honesty... and just might like the chase!
With Daisy earning her rose, Kelsey T., Jenn, Rachel, and Maria set out on the group date, where they were put to the test in a series of lumberjack competitions because, well, when in Canada?
Though all of the women tried not to be obviously let down by the group invite, tensions still kicked up between them, and when Jenn stole a kiss from Joey on the sidelines, Maria couldn't keep her feelings to herself.
Maria contemplates self-elimination as competition heats up
Maria, fresh off her fairytale one-on-one from last week, admitted that she was starting to feel as though she simply couldn't handle sharing Joey with the other women.
During a private chat, the two approached what seemed to be an impasse. Joey was clearly thrown by her apparent willingness to walk away over her frustrations, and he remained firm that he wouldn't beg her to stay.
After Joey asked if it was enough for her to want to leave, Maria said yes and stepped aside as she broke down in tears in the other room.
Alas, she did choose to return, and Joey assured her that she wasn't overreacting to the pressures of the show. But at the end of the night, Joey opted not to hand out a group date rose, making the anxiety all the more palpable among the remaining ladies.
The next day welcomed Kelsey A.'s second one-on-one, where the two braved a local polar plunge before getting cozy in a sauna.
At dinner, the pair shared an emotional conversation about her family ahead of the hometown dates. Kelsey told Joey that her only concern at this point was uncertainty on his end, but he assured her a proposal would mean that he was 100% sure of his decision.
Kelsey then received her date rose, but before the cocktail party could get going for the remaining women, Jesse Palmer walked in with a bombshell: There would be no cocktail party.
Who went home in episode 7 of The Bachelor season 28?
Yep, Joey got right to it and kicked off the rose ceremony without any prelude... mostly.
Before he announced his choices, he pulled Maria for a chat in the other room, leaving everyone else fuming, considering he took that conversation time away from them by removing the party in the first place.
Joey wanted to confirm Maria was still in the game after nearly walking away earlier on. She told him just that, giving him the needed reassurance to make his final call.
He selected Rachel first, then followed through with another rose for Maria.
Kelsey T. and Jenn were left empty-handed, and it's off to hometowns!
Joey will meet with the families of his final four when The Bachelor returns on Monday, March 4, at 8 PM EST, and if this week has got you speculating about which contestant could take the lead next, check out TAG24's picks for the next Bachelorette.
Cover photo: Disney/John Fleenor