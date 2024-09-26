The Golden Bachelorette: Joan turns back time on first round of swoon-worthy dates

Los Angeles, California - Joan Vassos turned back the clock with some nostalgia-fueled dates as she sparked new connections in episode 2 of The Golden Bachelorette !

Joan and her men headed to the first-ever Golden Prom on Wednesday's episode of The Golden Bachelorette. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Wednesday night kicked off with the first group date of the season, which featured Gary, Guy, Bob, Jonathan, Mark, Jordan, Charles L., and last week's first impression rose recipient, Keith.

The gang headed to a local high school to enjoy the first-ever Golden Prom, where the men reflected on their first loves – and first heartbreaks.

With Taylor Dayne providing the music for the evening, the prom gave Joan the chance to strike up deep conversations with each of the guys.

She shared a particularly emotional chat with Jonathan, who opened up about his trouble fitting in as one of the few Black students at his school and revealed that his prom ended in heartbreak when his date bailed on him last minute.

Meanwhile, the ever-precious Charles L. struggled to fend off an onslaught of grief over his late wife, opting to sit on the sidelines for the first portion of the night. But after a chat with Joan about the challenges of moving on after loss, Charles felt inspired enough to give it a shot after all.

In the end, he danced up a storm and even gave his daughter a call to share just how happy he was.

Ultimately, though, it was Jonathan who snagged the coveted title of Prom King and the group date rose.

