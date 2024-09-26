The Golden Bachelorette: Joan turns back time on first round of swoon-worthy dates
Los Angeles, California - Joan Vassos turned back the clock with some nostalgia-fueled dates as she sparked new connections in episode 2 of The Golden Bachelorette!
Wednesday night kicked off with the first group date of the season, which featured Gary, Guy, Bob, Jonathan, Mark, Jordan, Charles L., and last week's first impression rose recipient, Keith.
The gang headed to a local high school to enjoy the first-ever Golden Prom, where the men reflected on their first loves – and first heartbreaks.
With Taylor Dayne providing the music for the evening, the prom gave Joan the chance to strike up deep conversations with each of the guys.
She shared a particularly emotional chat with Jonathan, who opened up about his trouble fitting in as one of the few Black students at his school and revealed that his prom ended in heartbreak when his date bailed on him last minute.
Meanwhile, the ever-precious Charles L. struggled to fend off an onslaught of grief over his late wife, opting to sit on the sidelines for the first portion of the night. But after a chat with Joan about the challenges of moving on after loss, Charles felt inspired enough to give it a shot after all.
In the end, he danced up a storm and even gave his daughter a call to share just how happy he was.
Ultimately, though, it was Jonathan who snagged the coveted title of Prom King and the group date rose.
Chock scores a magical one-on-one with Joan
Chock – of "Chocken noodle soup" fame – was invited on the season's first one-on-one, and he got to spend the day with Joan at the most magical place on Earth, Disneyland!
The pair had a blast exploring all the theme park had to offer, and over dinner that night, Chock opened up about losing his fiancée, Kathy, just months after she was first diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Chock's story resonated with Joan, who recounted how she coped with the sudden passing of her husband, John.
Joan awarded Chock a rose, and it was off to the next group date.
The remaining men were in for an outing far more daunting than a night at the prom – the Second Annual Golden Talent Showcase!
Joan's men bring out their A-games for a golden talent show
Among the eclectic crop of performances were Kim debuting an original song for Joan, Christopher showing off his yo-yo skills, Jack doing a sock puppet bit, and salon owner Pascal flaunting his haircutting skills on a mannequin head.
But it was Dan who took home the top prize as he showed off some ribbon-twirling skills, which he chose to make the most of the tremors he struggles with.
During their one-on-one dinner, Dan opened up to Joan about a frightening health scare he suffered a few years back, and he admitted that he was reluctant to date because of it.
Joan wasn't thrown by his revelation, and she thanked him for his candor before awarding him the date rose.
Who went home in episode 2 of The Golden Bachelorette?
The entire gang then reunited for a barbecue, where Mark, Gil, and Gary shared some particularly special moments with the Bachelorette.
Alas, not all of these sweet men can continue on, and at the evening's rose ceremony, Joan ultimately eliminated Bob, Christopher, Michael, and – tragically – our caterer king Jack.
Justice for Jack! Joan's journey for love continues on Wednesday, October 2, at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/Gilles Mingasson