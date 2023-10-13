The Golden Bachelor: Solo dates with Gerry spark first feud of the season

The Golden Bachelor Week 3 saw plenty of drama between the contestants as the race for Gerry Turner's heart turned tense in Thursday's episode.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - The latest installment of The Golden Bachelor saw its first real dive into the franchise's iconic drama as some of the women stop playing nice in the race for Gerry Turner's heart.

The Golden Bachelor Week 3 saw plenty of drama between the contestants as the race for Gerry Turner's heart turned tense. © Collage: ABC/John Fleenor Gerry's contestants put some unexpected skills on display in Thursday's episode with a very special talent show. From comedy to karate, the women put on quite the performance for the judges, which included former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Self-declared "not a performer," Joan ultimately won with a poem written just for Gerry. She was awarded a one-on-one dinner with him, where the pair connected on their hope to find love once again, and Joan scored a rose. Unfortunately, Joan's road on The Golden Bachelor then took an abrupt turn when her daughter, who recently gave birth, sent her an urgent message, leading Joan to depart the competition to support her. Thankfully, things soon picked up as Ellen scored the second one-on-one date, an ultra-romantic outing filled with luxury gowns, limos, and even a hot air balloon! After the pair shared a moving heart-to-heart about their previous loves, Gerry awarded Ellen the coveted date rose. But a happily ever after is still a long way away, and the drama was only getting started as the women geared up for the cocktail party.

Kathy and Theresa fight over Gerry Turner

Kathy (l.) called out Theresa for oversharing about her connection with Gerry. © Collage: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Theresa, who received the season's first one-on-one date, admitted that she feels insecure about the other contestants' relationships with Gerry. In a seeming attempt to show off, Theresa went into a lengthy description of just how amazing her date was last week, with Kathy noting in the confessional that Theresa lacked a bit of "decorum." The drama got another boost from April, who called out Theresa for oversharing with Kathy and proposed a "keep your mouth shut" mantra for the women when it comes to their experiences with Gerry. Kathy then got some solo time with the bachelor and confessed she felt ganged up on amid the "meanness" in the mansion. Though Gerry asked who she was referring to, Kathy stayed quiet, and he found himself so moved by her focus on protecting his relationships with the other contestants that he awarded her a surprise rose! After Kathy returned with the rose, she and Theresa shared another chat, with Theresa breaking down in tears over the drama and Kathy telling her that she was being too "territorial." Though Gerry hoped to move on from the spat, he admitted, away from prying eyes, that it could be an issue for his connection with Theresa.

Who was eliminated in Week 3 of The Golden Bachelor?

The rose ceremony then arrived to put a final bow on the drama, with Edith and Christina being the unlucky contestants to say goodbye to Gerry. Of course, this leaves at least another week for Kathy and Theresa's feud to play out, with no resolution reached despite attempts to hash things out.