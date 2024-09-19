The Golden Bachelorette: Joan's premiere gives the franchise exactly what it needs
Los Angeles, California - After a tumultuous end to the latest season of The Bachelorette, the series premiere of The Golden Bachelorette may have given Bachelor Nation exactly what they needed.
In a fresh contrast to the disaster that was Jenn and Devin's split, Wednesday's debut welcomed 24 of the most precious men you've ever seen coming to vie for the heart of Joan Vassos.
Joan, who made an early exit from The Golden Bachelor to help her daughter amid post-partum complications, is looking for love after the death of her husband three years ago.
The premiere kicked off in rather epic fashion with Pascal, a French salon owner in his late 60s, followed by retired Navy captain Kim.
With Joan already swooning a bit, next up was the very normally named Chock, who brought her some of his homemade "Chocken noodle soup" to taste-test.
Somehow, the room-temperature soup was a hit with Joan, who then got to meet the next crop of suitors – the very handsome (and blindfolded) Jonathan, followed by Jordan, Michael (who forgets his own name), Thomas, Gary, Gregg, Pablo, and Bob.
Jack, who is a caterer, wowed Joan by serenading her with Frank Sinatra's My Way before the utterly adorable Charles L. came to say hello. Then it was Charles K., who came out hobbling with a cane that he soon ditched to flaunt his one-armed pushup.
Then came Christopher and RJ, followed by rancher David, who arrived on a horse... which quickly sprinted away from the mansion! "Girl dad" Keith then arrived in a packed station wagon, promising plenty of road trips in his potential future with Joan.
In a fresh twist, the next out of the limo was none other than Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei on the last season of The Bachelor, to introduce her dad, Mark.
Joan's journey for love kicks off on The Golden Bachelorette
Mark, who also lost his spouse to cancer, hit it off quite well with Joan – so much so that she quipped she was ready for Kelsey to call her "mom"!
Once inside, it was the Parisian Pascal who got first dibs at a chat with Joan, and he opted to share a sweet letter from his son for Father's Day.
The Golden Bachelorette's cocktail parties might be the best of the entire franchise, as Joan and her men quickly got themselves involved in just about every activity there is – including a group-wide game of Pickleball!
Caterer Jack even found the Bachelor mansion's kitchen and whipped a gourmet meal for our season lead, while Keith stuck up a bond with her over a game of cornhole.
After an intimate chat, Joan realized just how "safe" she felt by Keith's side, and he scored the coveted first impression rose.
It was then time for the rose ceremony, where Joan – visibly emotional over having to send so many of these kind souls home – ultimately decided to cut Bill, David, Thomas, Ken, Pablo, and RJ.
Considering the first season of The Golden Bachelor ended in an abrupt divorce, the stakes were quite high for Joan's journey. But if the heartwarming premiere is any indication, it seems that ABC may have indeed struck gold with the second spin-off.
Catch The Golden Bachelorette when it returns on Wednesday, September 25, at 8 PM ET on ABC!
Cover photo: Disney/Gilles Mingasson