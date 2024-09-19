The Golden Bachelorette: Joan's premiere gives the franchise exactly what it needs

Los Angeles, California - After a tumultuous end to the latest season of The Bachelorette , the series premiere of The Golden Bachelorette may have given Bachelor Nation exactly what they needed.

Joan's journey for love kicked off in Wednesday's heartwarming premiere of The Golden Bachelorette. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson

In a fresh contrast to the disaster that was Jenn and Devin's split, Wednesday's debut welcomed 24 of the most precious men you've ever seen coming to vie for the heart of Joan Vassos.

Joan, who made an early exit from The Golden Bachelor to help her daughter amid post-partum complications, is looking for love after the death of her husband three years ago.

The premiere kicked off in rather epic fashion with Pascal, a French salon owner in his late 60s, followed by retired Navy captain Kim.

With Joan already swooning a bit, next up was the very normally named Chock, who brought her some of his homemade "Chocken noodle soup" to taste-test.

Somehow, the room-temperature soup was a hit with Joan, who then got to meet the next crop of suitors – the very handsome (and blindfolded) Jonathan, followed by Jordan, Michael (who forgets his own name), Thomas, Gary, Gregg, Pablo, and Bob.

Jack, who is a caterer, wowed Joan by serenading her with Frank Sinatra's My Way before the utterly adorable Charles L. came to say hello. Then it was Charles K., who came out hobbling with a cane that he soon ditched to flaunt his one-armed pushup.

Then came Christopher and RJ, followed by rancher David, who arrived on a horse... which quickly sprinted away from the mansion! "Girl dad" Keith then arrived in a packed station wagon, promising plenty of road trips in his potential future with Joan.

In a fresh twist, the next out of the limo was none other than Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei on the last season of The Bachelor, to introduce her dad, Mark.