The Kardashians tease boundary-breaking sixth season in dramatic promo

Los Angeles, California - Get ready, The Kardashians will be breaking boundaries when the reality TV series returns!

(From l. to r.) Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian star in the brand new teaser for The Kardashians' sixth season. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/The Kardashians

The Hulu show dropped a teaser on New Year's Eve that confirmed the premiere date for The Kardashians' sixth season.

The brief video featured Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner dressed in black attire posing as inanimate paintings on large canvases before stepping out of their frames.

As they strutted down the museum hall, the phrase "boundaries are made to be broken" is teased on the screen.

The YouTube channel shared the synopsis for the sixth season, writing, "The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures."

It added, "With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives."