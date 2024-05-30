Kim and Kourtney Kardashian talk "misconceptions" about bitter feud: "We're sisters"

Sisters for life! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian dished on their fallout that was highlighted on The Kardashians season four and where they stand today.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim and Kourtney Kardashian reflected on their bitter feud during The Kardashians season 4!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian (l.) dished on their intense drama that played out during season 4 of The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash & @kimkardashian On Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the eldest Kar-Jenner members finally clarified their sibling rivalry. A heavily pregnant Kourt was filmed talking with her friends about her rift with Kim and their explosive phone call that took place last season. The Lemme founder explained that after the pair's feud was aired out for the world to see, there were "misconceptions" about Kim and Kourt's relationship. "They think that we hate each other," the mom of four says in her confessional, adding, "I so badly wanted to be like, 'By the way, I never knew that call was filmed'."

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian say they're "great" after intense feud

Kim (l.) and Kourtney Kardashian (r.) explained that things are "back to normal" after their dramatic fallout. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian The Poosh owner also dished that she initially didn't want the two's nasty phone fight on the show but ultimately caved because the footage was "too good." Kourt also reminded viewers that she and Kim are "sisters" and clarified that the infamous "not Kourtney" chat consisted only of her siblings. Meanwhile, the SKIMs mogul agreed that fans took their fight too far with the rumors that the pair "hate" each other. Kim told the camera, "No matter how crazy things are, no matter what's going on, if she needs something, I'm there. If I need something, she's there. We'll always be that way, no matter what we're going through." As for where Kim and Kourt stand, Mrs. Barker claims that she and her sister are "back to normal," but could Kim's brewing beef with Khloé be the reason why?