Will Heartstopper season 2 make significant changes from the graphic novels?

Los Gatos, California - Netflix's Heartstopper is finally returning on Thursday, but will the TV adaptation make some significant changes from its source material in season 2?

Warning! Spoilers for Heartstopper season 1 lie ahead. The first season of the teen romance recreated several iconic moments from the novels down to the smallest details, and it looks like season 2 will be no exception - for the most part. Season 1 expanded the storylines of the series' supporting characters significantly as compared to the books. With author Alice Oseman behind the script, the changes were largely welcomed by fans. The sophomore season, which is expected to draw primarily from volume 3 of the graphic novels, will see some significant diversions following changes made in season 1. The official trailer for season 2 confirms that the school trip to Paris will be a large part of the new season, and it will likely set the scene for Nick and Charlie's decision to come out publicly as a couple, which was the case in the novels. Still, the pair's storyline is likely going to be a bit different thanks to some surprising additions.

Will Heartstopper season 2 change Nick and Charlie's storyline from the books?

Olivia Colman (second from r.) will return as Nick's mom in season 2, which will introduce Nick's brother, David, and his estranged father. While Nick is already out to his mom in the show, season 2 will mark the introduction of his older brother, David, who is a serious source of drama for Nick and Charlie. Fans will also get their first look at Nick's estranged father, Stephane, earlier than they did in the novels. Perhaps most unexpectedly, Joe Locke (who plays Charlie in the show) has confirmed that the infamous family dinner - which features some heated tension between the Nelsons and the Springs - will also take place this season, despite it being in volume 4 of the books. The storylines of Tara, Darcy, and Isaac (who doesn't appear in the graphic novels but is intended to replace the role of Aled) will primarily be new additions to the show. The series has already teased some new drama between Tara and Darcy, as it seems that while Tara is ready to tell Darcy she loves her, her girlfriend doesn't appear to be on the same page just yet.

The Heartstopper TV adaptation has significantly expanded the storylines of supporting characters from the books. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman As for Isaac, Oseman has already confirmed fan theories that the character will be asexual, and the trailer has hinted at a potential connection with classmate James (who appears briefly in the books), which may lead Isaac to come to understand his sexuality. Fans of the novels will know what to expect when it comes to Elle and Tao, and the most recent trailer has confirmed that the best friends will wrestle with their romantic feelings for each other in the next season. Elle will also make some new friends in newcomers Naomi and Felix, whom she appears to meet at an art class. Lastly, Heartstopper may be veering into the storyline of Solitaire, Oseman's 2014 debut novel that marked the first appearances of Nick and Charlie, with Ben's arc in season 2. While Ben does not appear much beyond the first two volumes of the novels, his role has been expanded in the series. In Solitaire, Ben dates Tori's friend, Becky, about a year after the events of Heartstopper Volume 1. When Ben believes Charlie spilled the beans about their secret romance (seen in season 1), he attacks Charlie, proving his villain status once and for all. Based on the latest reviews and teasers, it seems Imogen will be taking on the same role Becky did in the novel, but with Heartstopper taking on a lighter tone than Solitaire, fans can only hope that the storyline won't have such an impact on Charlie.