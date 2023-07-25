Is Taylor Swift on the Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack?
Los Gatos, California - After being heavily featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Taylor Swift may make an appearance on yet another popular TV show soundtrack with season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper.
The adaptation of Alice Oseman's graphic novels is set to return on August 3, and with the review embargo lifted, some potential spoilers about the season's music have taken social media by storm.
In one of the newest reviews, YouTube creator Tyler Calvert spilled on some of the featured artists on the soundtrack - including the 33-year-old Anti-Hero artist.
He revealed that the soundtrack is bigger in the sophomore season thanks to the success of season 1, adding that The 1975 is featured as well.
As for what song (or songs!) may be used, the most obvious choice is Paris, a deluxe track from the 3 AM edition of Midnights, as the Heartstopper gang will be heading to the City of Light for a school summer trip in season 2.
In true Swiftie style, executive producer Patrick Walters potentially dropped an Easter egg, using the song in a recent Instagram story about the show. (It's also worth noting that The 1975 also has a song named Paris, so you never know!)
What Taylor Swift songs could be in Heartstopper season 2?
Other potential options may be revealed from the Heartstopper comics, which featured Style on a mixtape that Charlie gives to Nick.
It's worth noting that in previous cases, such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, Swift provided the soundtrack with Taylor's Version of 1989 tracks, despite the re-recording not being released yet.
So, in the case that Style is used, it just might be Style (Taylor's Version).
Author Alice Oseman also included I Think He Knows from Lover on their Heartstopper playlist on Spotify, so that should be in the running as well. Lover has also been a fan-favorite for the show's central couple, and it's featured on Spotify's official playlist for Nick and Charlie.
Walters has seemingly confirmed that the recent soundtrack rumors leaked by the reviews were accurate, tweeting, "so excited reading these lovely reviews... although slightly bummed some of them have spoiled the music, i wanted that to be a surprise for you all."
Heartstopper season 2 begins streaming on August 3.
