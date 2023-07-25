Is Taylor Swift on the Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack?

Los Gatos, California - After being heavily featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Taylor Swift may make an appearance on yet another popular TV show soundtrack with season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper .

Taylor Swift (l.) is rumored to be featured on the soundtrack of Heartstopper season 2, which will begin streaming on Netflix on August 3. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/netflixuk

The adaptation of Alice Oseman's graphic novels is set to return on August 3, and with the review embargo lifted, some potential spoilers about the season's music have taken social media by storm.

In one of the newest reviews, YouTube creator Tyler Calvert spilled on some of the featured artists on the soundtrack - including the 33-year-old Anti-Hero artist.

He revealed that the soundtrack is bigger in the sophomore season thanks to the success of season 1, adding that The 1975 is featured as well.

As for what song (or songs!) may be used, the most obvious choice is Paris, a deluxe track from the 3 AM edition of Midnights, as the Heartstopper gang will be heading to the City of Light for a school summer trip in season 2.

In true Swiftie style, executive producer Patrick Walters potentially dropped an Easter egg, using the song in a recent Instagram story about the show. (It's also worth noting that The 1975 also has a song named Paris, so you never know!)