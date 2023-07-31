Heartstopper season 2: Biggest additions to the cast

Los Gatos, California - Season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper is just days away, and the TV show is welcoming a few exciting additions to its star -studded cast for its sophomore season.

Several newcomers are to set to come on board for season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper, which begins streaming on August 3. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/leila.khan & brad_riches, IMAGO / Matrix (TAG24 Edit)

The heartfelt teen romance will return on August 3 with a second season based on Volume 3 of Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name.



Joe Locke (Charlie Spring) and Kit Connor (Nick Nelson) lead the returning cast from season 1, along with William Gao (Tao Xu), Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson), and Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson).

Rounding out the supporting cast of Truham and Higgs students are Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope), Rhea Norwood (Imogen Heaney), Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry Greene), and Jenny Walser (Tori Spring).

With Academy Award winner Olivia Colman set to return as Nick's mom, Sarah Nelson, in season 2, the Nelson family will be expanded further with Jack Barton as Nick's older brother, David Nelson, and Thibault de Montalembert as Nick's estranged father, Stephane.



Fans of the graphic novels will know all too well that these additions spell some trouble for Nick as he wrestles with coming out to the rest of his family.