Heartstopper season 2: Biggest additions to the cast
Los Gatos, California - Season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper is just days away, and the TV show is welcoming a few exciting additions to its star-studded cast for its sophomore season.
The heartfelt teen romance will return on August 3 with a second season based on Volume 3 of Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name.
Joe Locke (Charlie Spring) and Kit Connor (Nick Nelson) lead the returning cast from season 1, along with William Gao (Tao Xu), Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson), and Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson).
Rounding out the supporting cast of Truham and Higgs students are Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope), Rhea Norwood (Imogen Heaney), Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry Greene), and Jenny Walser (Tori Spring).
With Academy Award winner Olivia Colman set to return as Nick's mom, Sarah Nelson, in season 2, the Nelson family will be expanded further with Jack Barton as Nick's older brother, David Nelson, and Thibault de Montalembert as Nick's estranged father, Stephane.
Fans of the graphic novels will know all too well that these additions spell some trouble for Nick as he wrestles with coming out to the rest of his family.
Heartstopper season 2 will welcome several new characters
As for new additions among the Truham-Higgs students, Leila Khan is joining as Sahar Zahid, a Higgs student who shares a room with Elle, Tara, and Darcy on the Paris trip and becomes fast friends with the group.
Bradley Riches, who played a minor role as a student in season 1, will be starring as Truhman student James McEwan this season. Though the character appears in the books, it seems his storyline will be altered, with the trailer teasing a potential connection with Isaac.
Leading the students on their summer Paris trip is season 1 fan-favorite Mr. Ajayi, joined by newcomer Mr. Farouk, who will be played by Nima Taleghani.
Outside of Higgs, Elle will make some new friends in Naomi (played by Bel Priestly) and Felix (played by Ash Self), both of whom are exclusive to the TV adaptation.
Fans will finally get to say "hi" to Heartstopper season 2 when it begins streaming on August 3.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/leila.khan & brad_riches, IMAGO / Matrix (TAG24 Edit)