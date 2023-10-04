What is The Sphere in Las Vegas? U2 and Aronofsky roll out mind-blowing shows
Las Vegas, Nevada - The Sphere in Las Vegas is officially open, but what exactly is it? And what will visitors be mind-blown away by?
The Sphere is lighting up the Sin City strip and socials across the world, but at first glance, it's a swirling ball of mystery.
The Sphere is located at the Venetian Resort in Vegas. It was previously referred to as MSG Sphere was built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The structure is huge – 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide – with future plans to open a similar location in London.
With a final cost of $2.3 billion, the Sphere is the most expensive music and entertainment venue in Las Vegas history – beating out the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium. It features the world's largest highest-definition video screen with wraparound 360-degree coverage inside and outside. Its 18,600 haptic seats are treated to a climate system to engage the senses, and an immersive 167,000-speaker sound system.
So far, the venue has opened with a bang with concerts from the rockband U2 and will show Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth, both featuring cutting-edge multimedia shows.
The U2: UV Achtung Baby Live immersive concert experience is the Sphere's inaugural event, but most of the band's 25 shows are already sold out. The other offering is a commissioned film by Aronofsky, who directed Life of Pi, Black Swan, and The Whale.
The Sphere's red carpet opening on Friday was attended by Oprah, Snoop Dogg, Jeff Bezos, Paul McCartney, and more.
While there are some more concerts coming in 2024, no artists have been announced yet (here's hoping for Taylor Swift).
What is inside the Las Vegas Sphere?
As visitors walk through the doors of the Sphere, they are greeted by a "real-life humanoid robot" named Aura. The robot is one of five identical models that people can interact with inside. The bots are programmed to explain how culture, technology, science, and art are connected throughout human history using insanely impressive technology including a 360-degree avatar capture, beam-forming sound display, and 50-foot-high holographic imaging.
Then comes the main attraction for those not attending a concert event - the mind-blowing movie Postcard from Earth, which re-imagines the movie-watching experience with the Sphere's impressive and experimental technology.
"I see Sphere as a great opportunity to pluck people from the bling and thrum of the Vegas strip in all its human constructed madness and immerse them as fully as possible in the wonder, awe, and beauty of the natural world," Aronofsky said of the project. "Postcard from Earth is a sci-fi journey deep into our future as our descendants reflect on our shared home."
The premise of Aronofsky's film – and the Sphere itself – seems to combine elements reminiscent of EPCOT's popular Soarin' Around the World ride with a domed planetarium-esque viewing experience.
"Postcard From Earth will take you on a journey to all seven continents: deep into the ocean, high into the mountains, into the eye of a storm and out into space. And everywhere you go, you’ll feel like you’re really there," the Sphere's website says.
"You’ve never seen Aronofsky like this before. You’ve never seen anything like this before."
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP