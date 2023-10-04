What is The Sphere in Las Vegas? U2 and Aronofsky roll out mind-blowing shows

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Sphere in Las Vegas is officially open, b ut what exactly is it? And what will visitors be mind-blown away by?

The Sphere in Las Vegas is officially open, featuring Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth and the band U2 in cutting-edge multimedia shows. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Sphere is lighting up the Sin City strip and socials across the world, but at first glance, it's a swirling ball of mystery.

The Sphere is located at the Venetian Resort in Vegas. It was previously referred to as MSG Sphere was built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The structure is huge – 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide – with future plans to open a similar location in London.



With a final cost of $2.3 billion, the Sphere is the most expensive music and entertainment venue in Las Vegas history – beating out the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium. It features the world's largest highest-definition video screen with wraparound 360-degree coverage inside and outside. Its 18,600 haptic seats are treated to a climate system to engage the senses, and an immersive 167,000-speaker sound system.

So far, the venue has opened with a bang with concerts from the rockband U2 and will show Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth, both featuring cutting-edge multimedia shows.

The U2: UV Achtung Baby Live immersive concert experience is the Sphere's inaugural event, but most of the band's 25 shows are already sold out. The other offering is a commissioned film by Aronofsky, who directed Life of Pi, Black Swan, and The Whale.

The Sphere's red carpet opening on Friday was attended by Oprah, Snoop Dogg, Jeff Bezos, Paul McCartney, and more.

While there are some more concerts coming in 2024, no artists have been announced yet (here's hoping for Taylor Swift).