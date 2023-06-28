Meta brings parental control features to Messenger and Instagram

Menlo Park, California - A series of safety features aimed at safeguarding teenagers will be rolled out across Meta 's social media platforms, the company announced on Tuesday.

Facebook parent company Meta has introduced new safety features to Messenger and Instagram. © Collage: 123RF / inkdrop & kovop58

The most significant announcement involves the introduction of parental supervision tools for Messenger.



Parents and guardians will now have access to information such as the amount of time their teens spend on Messenger, updates to their contacts list and privacy settings, and details about who can message them and view their Messenger stories.

Alongside Messenger, Meta is also developing features to restrict who can send direct messages on Instagram.

Users will need to send an invite and obtain permission from others before initiating direct messages on the platform.

Only one invite can be sent at a time, and users must wait until the invitation is accepted before sending another.

Invites will be limited to text, preventing the inclusion of images, videos, or voice messages and calls.