Exclusive: BookTok star Zoranne Host weighs in on the future of fantasy books

New York, New York - BookTok star Zoranne Host sat down with TAG24 to dish on the hottest trends in fantasy and share how she's helping to blaze a new trail in the genre.

BookTok's Zoranne Host chatted exclusively with TAG24 about the hottest trends in fantasy and her new collaboration with Bindery Books. © Courtesy of Zoranne Host

With over 130,000 followers on TikTok, Host is one of the most prominent figures in the platform's literary-centric corner, collectively known as BookTok.

As her online following continued to grow in 2022, Host launched the Fantasy & Frens book club on Fable, which has grown to become one of the largest communities on the platform.

"Our primary focus is to read fantasy and sci-fi books," she told TAG24. "The books we read are always community-nominated."

In June 2023, Host was approached by Bindery Books, a new online membership platform that allows influencers, known on the site as tastemakers, to mobilize their online communities and uplift authors and stories they believe in. Tastemakers with large enough platforms are given the opportunity to create their own imprints: micro-publishing presses under which they can select a manuscript to publish.

Bindery allowed Host to take her Fantasy & Frens book club to the next level by creating an imprint under the same name, a move that also has given her the chance to challenge the biases that persist in traditional publishing.

"I wanted [the imprint] to be entertaining and enjoyable from either side of the reading spectrum, but I knew that I wanted to also focus on bringing more diverse titles to the forefront," she said. "The books that are published each year are predominantly white, straight authors, so adding more diversity and inclusion is always a positive for me."

Along with being able to spotlight underrepresented authors, the imprint has proven that Host has her finger on the pulse of the biggest trends that are shaking up the well-loved genre.