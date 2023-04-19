Twilight confirmed for TV adaptation and fans are losing their minds
Santa Monica, California - Less than a week after a Harry Potter TV reboot was confirmed, another beloved young adult book series turned movie franchise is getting the same treatment.
And so the lion fell in love with the lamb...(again)
That's right, everyone's favorite vampire love story, Twilight, is hitting the small screen ten years after the final film was released in theaters.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Wednesday, revealing that the fantasy book saga, written by Stephenie Meyer, is in the early stages of development at Lionsgate.
It has not yet been confirmed whether it will be a total reboot of the original storyline or a spin-off of sorts.
Meyer, who is on board for the new adaptation, has a few rather interesting subsequent entries into the Twilight literary universe that may serve as inspiration.
In case you missed them, they included Life and Death, a gender-swapped version (meet Beau Swan and Edythe Cullen) of the first book, and a 600-page retelling of Twilight from Edward's point of view titled Midnight Sun.
Whether any original actors will reprise their roles in the TV show has not been confirmed. Still, given Robert Pattinson's memorable dislike for the franchise, the main players are pretty unlikely.
After the news broke, fans wasted no time expressing their brutally honest thoughts on social media.
Fans express their frustration at Twilight TV news
As was the case for the Harry Potter news, most fans want nothing to do with the Twilight TV show.
With the final installment just over a decade old, the movies are still fairly fresh in peoples' minds, and attempting to replace them is not likely to win anyone over.
"the twilight movies are an integral part of pop culture. don't know why anyone would think they're capable of competing with that," one fan said.
"we are truly in the decade of reboots, is this the modern death of originality? cause it seems like it is," another wrote.
Others argue that the original stars are irreplaceable, as the fanfare around the off-screen relationship between Pattinson and Kristen Stewart played a key role in the franchise's success.
"Without the media's obsession with Robert Pattinson and Kirsten Stewart as a couple this just won't work," a fan tweeted.
The new series has not been officially confirmed as a reboot, and many fans are begging the showrunners to opt for an exploration of book lore that wasn't included in the films.
Let's just hope that the cursed Renesmee doll doesn't make it into the next adaptation.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / EntertainmentPictures