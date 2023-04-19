Twilight confirmed for TV adaptation and fans are losing their minds

Santa Monica, California - Less than a week after a Harry Potter TV reboot was confirmed, another beloved young adult book series turned movie franchise is getting the same treatment.

News of a Twilight Saga television adaptation broke on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / EntertainmentPictures

And so the lion fell in love with the lamb...(again)

That's right, everyone's favorite vampire love story, Twilight, is hitting the small screen ten years after the final film was released in theaters.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Wednesday, revealing that the fantasy book saga, written by Stephenie Meyer, is in the early stages of development at Lionsgate.

It has not yet been confirmed whether it will be a total reboot of the original storyline or a spin-off of sorts.

Meyer, who is on board for the new adaptation, has a few rather interesting subsequent entries into the Twilight literary universe that may serve as inspiration.

In case you missed them, they included Life and Death, a gender-swapped version (meet Beau Swan and Edythe Cullen) of the first book, and a 600-page retelling of Twilight from Edward's point of view titled Midnight Sun.

Whether any original actors will reprise their roles in the TV show has not been confirmed. Still, given Robert Pattinson's memorable dislike for the franchise, the main players are pretty unlikely.

After the news broke, fans wasted no time expressing their brutally honest thoughts on social media.