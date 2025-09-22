New details on TikTok deal released by White House, Oracle to "retrain" the algorithm

Washington DC - Tech giant Oracle is set to retrain and provide security for a US version of TikTok 's algorithm, the White House said Monday, under a deal for the sale of the Chinese -owned app's American operations.

The agreement provides that a copy of TikTok's content recommendation algorithm will be brought into the US joint venture system, a senior White House official told reporters.

"It's going to be fully inspected and retrained by the security provider on US user data, and then it's going to be operated by that US entity," the official said.

This story is still developing. Check back soon for more updates.