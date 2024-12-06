TikTok at risk of US ban as appeals court shoots down legal challenge

Washington DC - TikTok faces a US ban after an appeals court on Friday rejected its challenge to a law requiring the video-sharing app to divest from its Chinese parent company by January 19.

TikTok faces a US ban after an appeals court on Friday rejected its challenge to a law requiring the video-sharing app to divest from its Chinese parent company by January 19. © Antonin UTZ / AFP

The potential ban could strain US-China relations just as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on January 20.

The US government alleges TikTok allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users. It also says TikTok is a conduit to spread propaganda, though China and app owner ByteDance strongly deny these claims.

But Trump has emerged as an unlikely ally, arguing that a ban would mainly benefit Meta's platforms owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

The law, signed by President Joe Biden in April, would block TikTok from US app stores and web hosting services unless ByteDance sells the platform by January 19.

The case is now likely to go to the Supreme Court.

In Friday's legal ruling, a three-judge panel rejected TikTok's main arguments that the US security concerns justifying the law were speculative. They also disagreed that less drastic alternatives than a sale by ByteDance would solve the issues raised by the US government.

The judges also rejected the notion put forward by TikTok that the law was really about censoring content rather than security.

"This conclusion is supported by ample evidence that the Act is the least restrictive means of advancing the Government’s compelling national security interests," the judges said in their opinion.

Trump's stance reflects broader conservative criticism of Meta for allegedly suppressing right-wing content, including Trump's ban from Facebook after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.