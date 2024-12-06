Trump names former PayPal chief David Sacks as "AI and Crypto Czar"

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump late Thursday named former PayPal chief operating officer David Sacks as White House "AI and Crypto Czar."

President-elect Donald Trump has named the latest billionaire to his team as he prepares to retake the White House on January 20, 2025. © REUTERS

The wealthy tech entrepreneur will take on a newly created role advising the Trump administration on cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.



"David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness," Trump said in a social media post.

"He will safeguard Free Speech online and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship."

Sacks will also lead a presidential council of advisors on science and technology, according to Trump.

The entrepreneur, whose wealth has been estimated in the billions of dollars, is considered part of a so-called "PayPal Mafia" cadre of influential tech entrepreneurs that includes Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.

The group was part of that company's founding era, and members have thrown their clout behind conservative political policies and candidates.