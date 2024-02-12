Biden joins TikTok ahead of 2024 election

Washington DC - President Joe Biden belatedly joined TikTok on Sunday, marking his debut on the social media platform with a 26-second video.

President Joe Biden has joined TikTok as the 2024 race for the White House heats up. © REUTERS

The move comes after fierce US government criticism of the video-sharing platform in recent years, most notably from Republicans but also from the Biden administration.



TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and has been accused by a wide swath of US politicians of being a propaganda tool used by Beijing, something the company furiously denies.

In Sunday's video posted on the @bidenhq campaign account, the 81-year-old Democratic president touches light-heartedly on topics ranging from politics to the NFL championship game.

Asked his preference between the Super Bowl or its famed half-time show, this year headlined by singer Usher, he picks watching the actual game itself.

Queried if there's a secret plot to rig the game so that pop star Taylor Swift – who is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce – could use her fame to endorse Biden, the president jokingly leans into the unfounded right-wing conspiracy theory.

"I'd get in trouble if I told you," he says.