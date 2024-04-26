TikTok cracks down on content that promotes disordered eating

Los Angeles, California - Weight-loss videos are a large part of content on TikTok . Now, the company is expanding its policy on videos that promote dangerous attitudes to eating. Can it rescue the body positivity movement?

TikTok is cracking down on posts about disordered eating, dangerous weight-loss habits, and potentially harmful weight-management products. © Unsplash/@solenfeyissa

Saying it does not want to promote negative body comparisons, TikTok is cracking down on posts about disordered eating, dangerous weight-loss habits, and potentially harmful weight-management products.

The wildly popular social media app updated its community guidelines last week, introducing a slate of new rules that it hopes will make the platform a safer place for its roughly 1 billion users worldwide.

The initiative comes at a time when TikTok, which is owned by Beijing technology firm ByteDance, is facing increased scrutiny over its operations and content as it fights a potential ban in the US.

Weight-loss videos comprise a huge category on TikTok, with influencers extensively detailing and demonstrating how they slimmed down. Such videos have proliferated in the last few years with the rise of injectable prescription drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, which many people are using to shed weight quickly.

Critics say the skyrocketing demand for the drugs has exposed the cracks in the body-positivity movement, showing that there is still immense pressure to look thin at whatever cost. They say TikTok and Instagram, anti-aging filters, selfie culture, and relentless celebrity and influencer self-promotion have all contributed to the problem.

TikTok already had policies around body image and disordered eating, but the updated guidelines explicitly break down such content into four categories: allowed, not allowed, restricted to users 18 and older, and ineligible for the "For You Feed," TikTok's personalized recommendation algorithm. They go into effect on May 17.

The new guidelines are intended to "improve understanding and bring greater transparency about our rules and how we enforce them," Adam Presser, TikTok's head of operations as well as the company's trust and safety unit, said in a statement.