Twitter breached contract over failure to pay bonuses, court rules

San Francisco, California - A US federal court ruled on Friday that social media company Twitter, now branded X , violated contracts by failing to pay annual performance bonuses it orally promised its workers.

Elon Musk's X has been found to have illegally denied promised bonuses to its workers. © REUTERS

The breach-of-contract lawsuit was brought by former employer Mark Schobinger in June.



The lawsuit said Twitter had promised workers a 2022 performance bonus if they stayed with the company through the final possible payout date, which was the first quarter of this year.

The court threw out Twitter's attempts to have the case dismissed, ruling that Schobinger's claim of breach of contract under California law was valid.

"Schobinger has plausibly stated a breach of contract claim under California law. He alleges that Twitter orally promised to pay each employee a portion of the bonus contemplated," wrote US District Judge Vince Chhabria.

"And by allegedly refusing to pay Schobinger his promised bonus, Twitter violated that contract," said the judge.

X can still appeal the court's decision.