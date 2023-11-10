Columbia University suspends student groups after Israel-Gaza war walkout

New York, New York – Columbia University in New York said Friday it suspended two student groups that organized protests on the Israel-Gaza war that "included threatening rhetoric and intimidation."

Columbia University campus in New York City. © REUTERS

Gerald Rosberg, Columbia University's chair of the special committee on campus safety, said Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace would be suspended throughout the fall semester.



"This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation," he said in a statement.

Hundreds of Columbia students walked out of lectures on Thursday to attend a protest organized by the two groups in which they called on Washington to push for a ceasefire in Israel's assault on the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which launched a deadly cross-border raid on Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people.

A flyer for the Columbia event on social media called the walkout "a peaceful protest art installation."

Rosberg said the suspension would only be lifted if the two groups showed they were willing to comply with campus regulations.

"This ensures both the safety of our community and that core University activities can be conducted without disruption" during what Rosberg described as "charged time," with protests in the US – including some involving college students – having turned violent.