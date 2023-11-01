Cornell University student arrested after allegedly calling for murder of Jews

Ithaca, New York - An Ivy League student has been arrested in the US for allegedly calling for the murder of Jews, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

A Cornell University student has been arrested after he allegedly called in an online discussion forum for the murder of Jewish people. © IMAGO / glasshouseimages

The DOJ said the 21-year-old Cornell University student allegedly made posts in a university online discussion forum, threatening to "stab" and "slit the throats" of all Jewish men he saw on campus, to rape and throw all Jewish women off a cliff, and to behead all Jewish babies.

In the same online post, he had threatened to "bring an assault rifle to campus" and shoot all Jews, the DOJ added.

The student is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The 21-year-old was arrested on a criminal charge of threatening to kill or injure others.

If convicted, the accused faces up to five years in prison and a heavy fine.

"We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said the university in a statement.