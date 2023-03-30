Gen Z, students, and activists rally for gun reform at Tennessee Capitol: "Shame on you!"

Nashville, Tennessee - Many Gen Z activists , students, and advocates for gun reform took to the Tennessee Capitol to have their voices heard in light of Monday's mass shooting at an elementary school, and several House Democrats joined in.

Gen Z activists, students, and parents rally at the Tennessee Capitol to call for gun reform. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tnsenatedems/Twitter/@LisaQuigleyTN

Protestors took to the Tennessee Capitol on Thursday to call for stricter gun laws. In videos posted on TikTok and Twitter, protestors are seen filling the Capitol hallways and the area outside of it while chanting things like, "Save our kids," "What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!" and, "Shame on you!"

Things took a turn when protestors attempted to enter the chambers – many with success – where the state's Republican-dominated Legislature was voting on a bill related to the expansion of the state's education savings program, according to the Tennessee Lookout.

At one point during the session, Reps. Justin Jones, Justin J. Pearson, and GLoria Johnson took to the podium with a megaphone to lead chants like "Gun control now!" and "Power to the people!" with protestors who were in the balcony seating area.

Though some in attendance silently protested in chamber galleries, holding signs calling for gun control and honoring the lives lost in Monday's shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, others let their voices be heard, yelling "children are dead!" at lawmakers.

Per a video posted on Tennessee Senate Democrats' TikTok, Senate Republicans later "ordered troopers to remove people protesting gun violence."