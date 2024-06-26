Oglala Commemoration Day: Leonard Peltier awaits decision in high-stakes parole bid

Indigenous freedom fighter and political prisoner Leonard Peltier has been incarcerated for over 48 years. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Demands for Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier's release are expected to resound loudly on Oglala Commemoration Day, an annual occasion memorializing the infamous June 26, 1975, shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in so-called South Dakota.

A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Peltier was taken into US custody after he was convicted of killing FBI special agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams.

The killing of an Indigenous man, Joseph Stuntz, during the shootout was never investigated, nor have any charges ever been issued.

Now 79 years old, Peltier is incarcerated in a maximum-security facility in Coleman, Florida. He has spent over 48 years behind bars.

Peltier was granted a parole hearing in early June in order that he might once again make his case for release.



NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen was one of only two witnesses allowed to testify in the hearing. "How Leonard was treated during his prosecution and during his continued incarceration is consistent with how they have treated Indian people throughout history," he said in a webinar earlier this month.

During the hearing, Tilsen also spoke to Peltier's legacy, explaining how he and the American Indian Movement contributed to the revitalization of Indigenous languages, ceremonies, and culture.

"We didn't have to do our ceremonies in hiding anymore because people fought for those rights," he said during the webinar. "They made it okay for us to be proud of who we are."