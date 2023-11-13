Hundreds protest APEC on eve of San Francisco meeting

San Francisco, California - Hundreds of demonstrators, from anti-capitalists to pro-Palestinian advocates, gathered in San Francisco on Sunday on the eve of an APEC summit to protest against the world bloc.

Protesters of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation global trade summit wave Palestinian flags as they march toward the Moscone Center on November, 12, 2023, in San Francisco, California. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The protestors marched through the city demanding participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum put people and planet above business.



"APEC is a form of neoliberal colonial government," Nik Evasco told AFP. "We're here to make sure they put people and planet front and center of the issues they are negotiating."

President Joe Biden this week plays host to 20 other members of APEC, a trade-focused body whose summit will be dominated by the US leader's meeting with Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping, as well as Israel's siege on Gaza.

"They are framing negotiations around trying to build a green economy, but what actually happens is exploiting... precious resources essential to develop clean solutions in order to make profits for corporate CEOs here in the US," said Evasco.