New York eco activists turn up the heat on Citi over polluting

New York, New York - Environmental campaigners in New York have kept up a campaign of direct action against one of the city's foremost banking empires, Citi, accusing the group of fueling the climate crisis .

Gatherers protest Citigroup's investment in fossil fuels in front of Citibank headquarters in New York on August 1, 2024. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Enraged by Citi's bankrolling of polluting businesses, activists have unleashed a "summer of heat" campaign that includes protests and leafleting coupled with an online pressure campaign.



Every week, dozens of protesters gather at Citigroup's gleaming headquarters in Lower Manhattan to demand it change its fossil fuel investments policy, following in the footsteps of European campaigners who did the same with Eurozone banking giants.

Nearly 600 people have been arrested at the New York protests and sit-ins so far.

In June four activist groups – Climate Organizing Hub, New York Communities for Change, Planet Over Profit, and Stop the Money Pipeline – created the campaign against Citi in conjunction with dozens of other groups.

"We met with them for years, and you just felt like we were getting nowhere," said protest organizer Jonathan Westin who vowed to keep up the campaign until Citi changes course.

"We felt like we had to bring it to their doorstep."

Oil and gas exploration in the Arctic, Amazon, and seabed alongside thermal power plants, coal mines, and LNG plants have received more than $6.9 trillion from banks since 2016.

That was the year the Paris Agreement was signed to strive to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In 2023, the world's 60 largest banks committed $750 billion to fossil fuels, according to a report by NGOs Rainforest Action Network, Reclaim Finance, and others.

US finance giants JP Morgan Chase, Citi, and Bank of America lead the pack.

"Citi is the second worst funder of dirty energy projects in the world from 2016 to 2023, spending a total of $396.3 billion on coal, oil, and gas," the report claims.