Protesters across the world rally on International Women's Day to stand up to the far right

Protesters took to the streets all across the world on Saturday to mark International Women's Day , demanding equal pay, political representation, and an end to gender-based violence while voicing fears of rising repression.

Demonstrators gather during a march on International Women's Day in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. © Jen Osborne / AFP

In eastern Ukraine, scores of demonstrators held a minute's silence to honor women killed defending the country from Russia's invasion. Many carried banners bearing the faces of the deceased.

"Women are half of our society and we need to talk about what they do, what they are like, how they protect, and what they do to make our country free and independent," activist Iryna Lysykova told AFP in Kharkiv.

"It is coming now and we're taking backwards steps," said Dori Martinez Monroy (63) in the Spanish capital. "We have to reclaim what has already been won, because women are the first to be targeted."

In Jakarta, one activist, Ajeng, accused the Indonesian government of budget cuts that were "making women lose their rights."

"Women are killed, impoverished, criminalized," she said, as nearby protesters held up placards reading "This body belongs to me" and "Glory to the women of the working class."

"Indonesian woman are fighting against the state for these reasons," she said.

Some demonstrators directed their ire at US President Donald Trump.

In Paris, women from the Femen activist group marched topless with either the US or the Russian flag, marked with a swastika, painted on their chests.

The Republican has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women, and his administration has been blamed for pushing through policies hostile to women.

"This is a battle, it's not over," said 49-year-old Sabine, who was marching with her seven-year-old son in Paris, where organizers put turnout at around 250,000. Police gave a figure of 47,000.

"We're going in the right direction: Trump, the masculinists, they make lots of noise but they're not as strong as we are," she said.