Stop Cop City march halted by violent riot police crackdown

Atlanta, Georgia - A Stop Cop City protest in Atlanta on Monday took a dangerous turn when police showed up in riot gear and deployed tear gas against activists .

Stop Cop City activists rally and prepare to march against a planned $90-million militarized law enforcement training complex in Georgia's Weelaunee Forst. © Screenshot/X/@defendATLforest

Hundreds of Stop Cop City activists gathered at a park on Monday morning before marching toward the Weelaunee Forest, the site of a planned $90-million, 85-acre facility law enforcement training complex.

"Now is not a time for cowardice. You are either with the oppressed or with the oppressors," community organizer Kamau Franklin said at a rally ahead of the march.

"You cannot stand in the middle. You cannot be [on] both sides. You cannot close your eyes to the terror of policing that happens in this country and in this world. And you cannot deny and cannot be silent on the capitalist economics and the system that controls all of our people across the world."

Protesters, who included Indigenous communities, Black Lives Matter organizers, and environmental activists, were about half a mile from their destination when they were reportedly stopped by police in riot gear and targeted with tear gas, pepper balls, and flash-bang grenades.

NDN Collective reported on social media that cops were pushing journalists away from the marchers and calling the protest a "crime scene."

After the police attacks, some of the activists reportedly continued their journey to the Cop City site, where eight people locked themselves to building equipment. Native trees were also planted to replace those that have been destroyed in Cop City construction.