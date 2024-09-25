Alex Jones to auction off Infowars to help pay massive debt owed to Sandy Hook families

Houston, Texas - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is now being forced to auction off parts of his company to help him pay the massive judgment he owes to Sandy Hook families.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that Alex Jones will soon begin auctioning off his ownership of his popular show Infowars to help pay his massive legal debt. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to AP News, US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said he will soon approve the auctions, which will sell off Jones' ownership of Free Speech Systems, the parent company for his popular show Infowars.

Infowars and its intellectual property will be put up for sale on November 13, which will include the company's trademarks, copyrighted material, social media accounts, websites, and services.

Jones still owes nearly $1.5 billion in legal damages that he was ordered to pay in 2022 after relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting sued him for repeatedly claiming that the shooting was staged by the US government and that the victims and families were "crisis actors."

By October 2023, Jones filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to wipe out his debts, but Judge Lopez blocked the removal of the massive legal judgment.

In June 2024, Judge Lopez approved Jones' request to convert his bankruptcy case into a Chapter 7 liquidation, allowing him to begin selling off his assets to help pay the judgment.