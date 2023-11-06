Arab Muslim student at Stanford hit by driver screaming "F*** you and your people"

Stanford, California - An Arab Muslim student at Stanford University was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run that the California Highway Patrol is investigating as a hate crime , according to the university.

The student was walking on campus about 2 PM Friday when the driver made eye contact before accelerating and striking the student, according to a news release from the university's Department of Public Safety. The driver shouted, "F*** you and your people," as he sped away, the release said. The student's injuries are not life-threatening.



Stanford's president, Richard Saller, sent a message to the community condemning the violence.

"We are profoundly disturbed to hear this report of potentially hate-based physical violence on our campus. Violence on our campus is unacceptable," he said. "Hate-based violence is morally reprehensible, and we condemn it in the strongest terms."

The driver remains at large, authorities said. The victim described him as "a white male in his mid-20s, with short dirty-blond hair and a short beard, wearing a gray shirt and round framed eyeglasses."

The vehicle was described as a black Toyota 4Runner, model 2015 or newer, with a tire mounted on the back with a Toyota logo in the center of the wheel. The victim said it had a white California license plate with the letters M and J, with M possibly the first letter and J in the middle.