White House warns of "alarming" surge in anti-Semitism at US colleges

Washington, United States - The White House said Monday it was taking steps to counter an "alarming" rise in anti-Semitic incidents at schools and colleges since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

President Joe Biden listens to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speak at a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House on October 11, 2023. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, will host a meeting on Monday with leaders of major Jewish organizations, to discuss its action, a White House official said.



The official said the administration was "taking multiple actions to address the alarming rise of reported anti-Semitic incidents at schools and on college campuses, since the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel."



US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and other officials will visit an educational institution and hold a roundtable with Jewish students later in the week, the official added.

The White House said the Justice and Homeland Security Departments had also been in touch with universities on the subject.