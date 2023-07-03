California man admits to massive fraud after pretending to be his mother for over 30 years

San Diego, California - A man in California faces up to 25 years in prison after posing as his dead mother for more than 30 years.

For years, a man in California lived off the Social Security benefits that were supposed to go to his already-deceased mother (stock image). © 123rf.com/liudmilachernetska

Donald Felix Zampach allegedly began committing fraud after his mother died in Japan in 1990.

The now 65-year-old forged his mother's signature on applications for government benefits, prepared income tax returns for her, and managed her bank accounts to collect her widow's pension for more than three decades, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The scam was eventually uncovered by the Justice Department, and Zampach ended up in federal court.

He admitted to fraud and confessed to wrongfully receiving more than $830,000 in Social Security payments.

He had also accumulated $28,000 in credit card debts in his mother's name.