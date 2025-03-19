Cybertrucks seemingly set on fire at Tesla dealership in Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri - Police are investigating after two Cybertrucks were seemingly set on fire at a Tesla dealership in Kansas City earlier this week.

Local police and federal agents are investigating a possible arson incident after two Cybertrucks caught on fire at a Tesla dealership in Kansas City. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

According to KMBC, the Kansas City Police Department is working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to look into the fires that took place late Monday night, which authorities have described as "suspicious in nature."

An officer reportedly spotted one vehicle at the dealership in flames shortly after midnight. Before the fire could be put out, it spread to a nearby vehicle.

The incident comes as Tesla has become a target of protests and vandalism ever since President Donald Trump made the company's billionaire owner, Elon Musk, his top advisor and head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

As the two face heavy criticisms and backlash for their controversial agenda, which includes aggressively cutting government programs, jobs, and agencies, Tesla's stock has been dramatically dropping.

MAGA Republicans have spoken out publicly against the rise of protests against the company and vandalism of its products seen around the world. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently urged the Justice Department to undergo "a thorough investigation" into the "organized attacks" against Musk and his company.

