Daniel Penny says he's "not a white supremacist" in first interview since Jordan Neely's death

New York, New York - Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a Manhattan subway, opened up about the incident in his first-ever public interview.

Daniel Penny, the man that choked Jordan Neely to death while on a New York City subway, says he is not a racist. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Penny (24) sat down with the New York Post for his first interview since the incident, using it as an opportunity to plead his case, stating, "I'm not a white supremacist."

On May 1, Penny administered a chokehold on Neely for 9.5 minutes after he claimed the homeless man threatened other passengers.

He was later charged with second degree manslaughter, and released on a $100,000 bond.

He says "I judge a person based on their character," and describes what he witnessed with Neely's behavior as unlike "anything I'd experienced before."

"I can tell you that the threats, the menacing, the terror that Jordan Neely introduced to that train has already been well documented," he recounted.

Penny went on to blame "the system" which he says "so desperately failed us" without giving much additional context.