Guo Wengui: Chinese exile and Steve Bannon ally arrested in New York for eye-popping fraud scheme!

New York, New York - Manhattan federal prosecutors on Wednesday busted exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui – whose yacht ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested aboard in 2020 – for a staggering billion-dollar fraud scheme.

Exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui – whose yacht ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested aboard in 2020 – was busted by prosecutors in New York. © Don Emmert / AFP

In a mysterious plot twist, a fire broke in Guo's $32.5 million apartment in the Sherry-Netherland hotel in Midtown around noon, fire officials said, hours after FBI agents arrested the businessman.



Sources at the scene told the New York Daily News that agents were in the apartment when the two-alarm electric fire broke out.

"An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of today's fire," Manhattan US Attorney spokesman Nick Biase said.

Guo – whose real name is Ho Wan Kwok and who also goes by Miles Guo – is accused of carrying out a "sprawling" conspiracy that saw him solicit investments for bogus ventures from his online followers and spend the money on a $37 million yacht, 50,000 square foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari for his kid, two mattresses costing $36,000 a piece, and other luxury purchases.

The indictment unsealed in Manhattan Federal Court charges his UK-based financier Kin Ming Je, who goes by William Je, with being the scheme's financial architect and chief money launderer.

Guo was presented in magistrate court Wednesday afternoon. Je is on the lam, authorities said.