Jewish kippah sparks "unhinged" antisemitic attack in NYC

New York, New York - A Jewish man who was bashed in the head with a metal bat in New York City by a stranger who called him a "dirty Jew" reports that the hate-filled attack began when his assailant spotted him wearing a yarmulke, also known as a kippah.

A Jewish man who was bashed in the head with a metal bat by a stranger who called him a "dirty Jew" reports that the hate-filled attack began when his assailant spotted him wearing a yarmulke, also known as a kippah. (stock image) © Unsplash/Joshua Sukoff

The 25-year-old victim, a driving instructor, was bringing a student driver to a road test in the Mariners Harbor neighborhood of Staten Island on the afternoon of February 12 when the attacker – identified by police as Obadiah Lashley – spotted him, he recalled.



The instructor, who didn't want his name published, was standing on the sidewalk waiting for the test to end when Lashley (29) approached him and pointed at his yarmulke.

"He shouted, 'How do you know you are Jewish?'" the victim said. "I was stunned and taken aback by that. I didn’t know what to say to that."

Lashley then lunged at the man with his arms outstretched.

"I whacked his hands out of my airspace," the victim said. "I started yelling and screaming to get him to back off."

He looked back up and saw Lashley was holding a metal pipe that the victim likened to a small baseball bat.

"Before I knew it, he knocked me in the ribs with it and I fell over," he said. "When I started screaming, he called me a 'dirty Jew.'"

"There were people there [and] no one knew how to even respond," the driving instructor said. "At that point, the guy fled the scene."

As the man bled profusely in the street, stunned bystanders called 911.

"If no one was there, I probably would have died," he reflected.