New details revealed in arson attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - US prosecutors charged a man on Monday with the attempted murder of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro after a weekend arson attack at his residence, court filings showed.
Cody Balmer was charged with attempted criminal homicide along with seven other offenses, including terrorism affecting the government and prowling at nighttime.
The 38-year-old told police he harbored "hatred towards Shapiro," according to the criminal docket.
Asked what he would have done had he encountered Shapiro in the residence, Balmer told investigators he would "have beaten him with his hammer."
Shapiro, widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, was inside with his family when the fire broke out in a different part of the Georgian-style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Sunday, state police said earlier.
"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," the force said in a statement. No casualties were reported.
Shapiro said that he and his sleeping family were woken up by a police trooper who "banged on our door" at around 2:00 am local time and that they were evacuated from the building.
"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," he said.
Speaking to reporters outside the residence, a broken window blackened by the fire visible behind him, Shapiro called for an end to political violence.
"This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society, and I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other... it is not OK, and it has to stop," he said.
Suspect handed himself in
Police said in charging documents released Monday that Balmer was captured on surveillance cameras climbing a perimeter fence, breaking a window and throwing a gasoline-filled Heineken beer bottle, before breaking another window, entering the residence, and igniting another bottle.
An ex-lover of Balmer called police and reported that the alleged arsonist wanted to hand himself in, the criminal complaint alleges.
The man then subsequently walked up to state police headquarters and told an officer he was responsible for the blaze.
Top Republican officials reacted to the attack Sunday, with US Attorney General Pam Bondi saying on X she was "deeply relieved that Governor Shapiro and his family are safe."
Vice President JD Vance called the attack "really disgusting violence" and said he hopes "whoever did it is brought swiftly to justice."
President Donald Trump, when asked about the attack Sunday night while returning to Washington aboard Air Force One, said he had just heard about it.
Cover photo: MATTHEW HATCHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP