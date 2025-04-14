New details revealed in arson attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - US prosecutors charged a man on Monday with the attempted murder of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro after a weekend arson attack at his residence, court filings showed.

Cody Balmer was charged with attempted criminal homicide along with seven other offenses, including terrorism affecting the government and prowling at nighttime.

The 38-year-old told police he harbored "hatred towards Shapiro," according to the criminal docket.

Asked what he would have done had he encountered Shapiro in the residence, Balmer told investigators he would "have beaten him with his hammer."

Shapiro, widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, was inside with his family when the fire broke out in a different part of the Georgian-style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Sunday, state police said earlier.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," the force said in a statement. No casualties were reported.

Shapiro said that he and his sleeping family were woken up by a police trooper who "banged on our door" at around 2:00 am local time and that they were evacuated from the building.

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," he said.

Speaking to reporters outside the residence, a broken window blackened by the fire visible behind him, Shapiro called for an end to political violence.

"This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society, and I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other... it is not OK, and it has to stop," he said.