Police probe alleged arson attack at Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence

Shapiro, who was tipped as a vice presidential candidate last year, was inside with his family when the fire broke out in a different part of the Georgian-style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, state police said.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," the force said in a statement.

It offered a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the blaze, which fire officials responded to at around 2:00 AM local time Sunday morning.

Shapiro wrote on X that he and his family awoke to "bangs on the door" from state police and were evacuated from the building.

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," he said.

The 51-year-old was a favorite to be Democrat Kamala Harris's running mate in her ultimately unsuccessful presidential bid – a position that instead went to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.