Colorado flamethrower suspect faces hate crime charges as new details emerge

Boulder, Colorado - The man suspected of a Molotov cocktail attack on Jewish protesters in Colorado was facing federal hate crime charges on Monday, with the government saying he was in the US illegally.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man suspected of a Molotov cocktail attack on Jewish protesters in Colorado, is facing federal hate crime charges. © Collage: REUTERS

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is alleged to have thrown Molotov cocktails and sprayed burning gasoline in Boulder on Sunday at a gathering in support of Israeli hostages held by the Hamas armed group.

Eight people were hurt in the attack – four men and four women – with the oldest reportedly being 88 years old.

FBI agent Mark Michalek said the suspect used "a makeshift flamethrower" and "was heard to yell: 'Free Palestine,'" during the incident.

An FBI affidavit said Soliman had been planning the assault for a year.

"He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," the affidavit says.

"He hated this group and needed to stop them from taking over 'our land,' which he explained to be Palestine."

Agents said they had found at least 14 unused Molotov cocktails and a backpack weed sprayer containing gasoline.

Homeland Security officials said he was in the country illegally, having overstayed a tourist visa, but that he had applied for asylum in September 2022.