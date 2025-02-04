FBI agents sue DOJ over collecting info on employees involved in Jan. 6 investigation

Washington DC - Nine FBI agents sued the Justice Department on Tuesday, seeking to block its efforts to collect information on agents involved in investigating President Donald Trump and the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot by his supporters.

Nine FBI agents sued the US Justice Department on Tuesday, seeking to block its efforts to collect information on agents involved in investigating Trump and the Capitol riot. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The FBI agents who filed the complaint against Trump's acting attorney general, James McHenry, were not identified for their own protection in the complaint filed in a federal district court in Washington.

The lawsuit follows reports that acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove, Trump's former personal lawyer, had asked FBI employees to respond by Tuesday to a questionnaire outlining the work they did on the sprawling Capitol riot investigation.

Trump, on his first day in the White House, pardoned more than 1,500 of his supporters who stormed Congress on January 6, 2021, in a bid to block the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

In their complaint, the FBI agents said the effort to collect information on employees who participated in the Capitol riot investigation was part of a "purge" orchestrated by Trump as "politically motivated retribution."

"This directive is unlawful and retaliatory," they said in asking a federal judge to block the compilation of a list of FBI employees who worked on the Capitol riot cases and the case brought against then-former-president Trump for stashing top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The FBI agents noted that the Justice Department had fired a number of officials last week who were involved in the prosecutions of Trump for seeking to overturn the 2020 election results and the documents case.

Both cases were dismissed after Trump won the presidency.