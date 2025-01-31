Trump reportedly sets punishment for FBI agents involved in his criminal cases

Washington DC - FBI agents who participated in the investigations that led to now-abandoned criminal charges against President Donald Trump are expected to be fired, US media reported Friday.

Dozens of FBI agents involved in the probe of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and some supervisors are also "being evaluated for possible removal as soon as the end of Friday," CNN said, quoting people briefed on the matter.

NBC News said the purge includes more than 20 heads of Federal Bureau of Investigation field offices including those in Miami and Washington.

According to CNN, at least six senior FBI leaders have been ordered to "retire, resign or be fired by Monday."

The Justice Department fired a number of officials on Monday who were involved in the prosecutions of Trump.

A Justice Department said the officials were being terminated because the acting attorney general did not believe they "could be trusted to faithfully implement the president's agenda."

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought two federal cases against Trump, resigned earlier this month.