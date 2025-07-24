Federal appeals court deals blow to Trump's birthright citizenship order

San Francisco, California - A US appeals court on Wednesday ruled that President Donald Trump 's order restricting birthright citizenship was unconstitutional and backed the decision of a lower court to block the nationwide order.

People protest outside the US Supreme Court over President Donald Trump's move to end birthright citizenship on May 15, 2025. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

The order has been mired in legal back-and-forth for months, and is currently halted by a federal court amid multiple legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that lone judges had likely exceeded their powers by issuing nationwide injunctions against a string of Trump's policies, including his move to end birthright citizenship.

Several district judges had blocked Trump's attempt to end the longstanding rule, guaranteed in the US Constitution, that anyone born on US soil is automatically an American citizen.

But the Ninth District Court of Appeals ruled that an injunction issued by a district judge based in Seattle was not a case of judicial overreach.

"We conclude that the district court did not abuse its discretion in issuing a universal injunction in order to give the States complete relief," Judge Ronald Gould wrote.